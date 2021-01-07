e-paper
Delhi: Dense fog, calm winds lead to further deterioration of air quality, AQI in 'poor' zone

Delhi: Dense fog, calm winds lead to further deterioration of air quality, AQI in ‘poor’ zone

Air quality is expected to worsen till January 9, when another western disturbance will cross Delhi and lead to light rain

delhi Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 08:11 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Representational image.
Representational image.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Dense fog and low wind speed led to the continued deterioration of Delhi’s air quality on Thursday. The hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am was 273, in the “poor” zone

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Wednesday was 226, also in the “poor” zone. On Tuesday, the AQI was 140, categorised as “moderate”.

VK Soni, head of India Meteorological Department’s environment monitoring and research centre, said that the AQI is expected to deteriorate further on Thursday as there is a forecast of dense fog and calm winds.

“On Wednesday too, we saw foggy conditions throughout the day, which led to an accumulation of pollution. Air quality is expected to worsen till January 9, when another western disturbance will cross Delhi and lead to light rain in certain parts. Wind speeds will improve and pollution particles will start dispersing,” said Soni.

