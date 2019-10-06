Delhi gang, that stole power bills to open bank accounts and siphon off money, busted

delhi

Updated: Oct 06, 2019 10:59 IST

The Delhi Police have arrested a man and his aide who posed as the co-director of a luxury hotel near IGI airport and got the hotel director to transfer Rs 4.8 lakh to their account.

The police also claimed that with the twin arrests, they had busted a gang that used to steal electricity bills of people to prepare fake rent agreements or affidavits and then use it to procure Aadhaar and SIM cards that were in turn used to open several bank accounts.

The two men, Rashid Khan, 30, and his aide Tejpal, 47, had allegedly cheated at least 100 men in the past six months up to the tune of Rs 1 crore.

The stolen money was continuously transferred in at least 15 different bank accounts to avoid detection, the police said.

The deputy commissioner of police (Delhi airport) Sanjay Bhatia said that the police stumbled upon the syndicate when a firsyt information report was registered on the complaint of a director of a luxury hotel at Aerocity reporting that he received e-mails in the name of his co-director requesting him to transfer Rs 4.8 lakh to a bank account.

“Since the mail was sent from an e-mail ID on his colleague’s name, he transferred the money but soon realised that he had been cheated,” Bhatia said.

“During investigation we got details of the bank account to which the money was sent. We came to know that the money was further circulated in at least 15 interlinked accounts, “ he added.

The deputy commissioner of police said the police got mobile numbers linked with these accounts and teams were sent to Panipat, Gurugram and Noida, where all the addresses used to procure the SIM cards or opening bank accounts were found to be fake.

“Further surveillance led us to Fatehganj near Bareilly in Uttar Pradesh. A police team was sent there and following a raid, both Khan and Tejpal were arrested,” Bhatia said.

“During the interrogation, Khantold the police that he and his aide used to steal electricity bills from letter boxes in areas like Sashtri Park, Gandhi Nagar, Jasola Village and Govindpuri among others and then used them to prepare fake affidavits and rent agreements to get Aadhaar cards, which they used to open bank accounts and buy SIM cards,” Bhatia said.

First Published: Oct 06, 2019 10:59 IST