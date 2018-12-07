Delhi government faces Rs 1 crore fine for burning waste

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has issued a show cause notice against the Delhi government’s irrigation and flood control (I&FC) department for dumping and burning waste along the Shahadra drain. The department has been asked to site reasons why a fine of Rs 1 crore should not be imposed and prosecution should not be initiated against it, for dumping of industrial and municipal waste along the drain.

“A show cause notice has been served to I&FC department as to why the department should not be held responsible for open burning and dumping of waste in Shahadra drain, why an environment compensation charge of Rs 1 crore should not be levied and prosecution should not be initiated against the department for non compliance of directions,” said a senior official of the CPCB.

The notice was sent on Monday, the same day on which the National Green Tribunal had asked the Delhi government to deposit Rs 25 crore with the CPCB for their failure to curb the problem of pollution in the city.

A joint inspection team comprising officials from the union government, Delhi government and municipal bodies had visited the spots in the first week of November. The team found that industrial and domestic waste were being dumped and burnt along several stretches of the drain. The department had earlier been issued challans by the East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

“While the team found at least three such incidents on November 4 and 5, local residents have also lodged complaints against such dumping and burning of waste too,” said a CPCB official.

Open dumping and burning of any kind of waste is illegal in Delhi as per directions of the National Green Tribunal and a penalty of Rs 5000 could be imposed on the violator.

This is however not the first time that the CPCB has issued show cause notices to any agency or government department. Last week a similar notice was issued to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited after inspection teams spotted dumping and burning of waste in Patparganj. Prior to notices were also issued to the National Highway Authority of India and Northern Railways.

“Most of the agencies and government agencies have responded. We are analysing the responses. Only after proper scrutiny we would be able to take necessary actions,” said a senior CPCB official.

First Published: Dec 07, 2018 12:51 IST