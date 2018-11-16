Delhi government proposes new minimum wages for contractual workers

The Delhi government has proposed new minimum wages for all contractual workers in the national capital. The proposed wages will hike monthly salaries of non-permanent staff in private firms by up to 53% and those employed by the state government by 11%.

As per the latest slabs, prepared by the city’s labour department this week, an unskilled worker will be entitled to a minimum wage of Rs14,842 per month, a semi-skilled worker would get Rs 16,341 and a skilled worker Rs17,991. If implemented, likely by February next year, it would benefit about 5.5 million in the city.

Currently, all contractual workers, barring those who work with the Delhi government, get Rs 9,724 (unskilled), Rs 10,764 (semiskilled) and Rs 11,830 (skilled) per month.

Labour department officials said the proposed minimum wages will be analysed by the Delhi Minimum Wages Advisory Board in January. While the process of constituting a new board is underway, it is yet to be decided if the matter will go to the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G).

“We have finalised the names for the board after meetings with numerous worker unions. The board will come into effect in about 18 days from now. But, only labour minister Gopal Rai will take a call on whether the file would go to the L-G or not,” an official, on condition of anonymity, said.

Last year, not only was the coard constituted by L-G Anil Baijal, but the notification also was issued after his approval. After the Supreme Court’s order this year, the government has stopped sending files to the L-G, except those that pertain to services, law and order and police.

The government is seeking comments from stakeholders and the public, entries of which will be allowed till January 11.

In March last year, the government, through a notification, had implemented minimum wage slabs. But on August 4 this year, the Delhi high court quashed the government’s notification on increased wages, saying it was a “hurried” decision and was violative of the Constitution as it was taken without hearing the employers or employees, who would be affected by the decision.

This time, the government claims that it has followed all due procedures. “We had formed a committee to do a market survey, so that prices of essential items such as food, clothes, housing, power, fuel and education could be factored in. The wages were proposed based on that study,” another official said.

First Published: Nov 16, 2018 11:16 IST