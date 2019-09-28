Delhi Government to sell onions at Rs 23.90 from today

delhi

Updated: Sep 28, 2019 17:09 IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal here on Saturday flagged off mobile vans for supplying onions at Rs 23.90 per kg.

The Delhi government on Friday had announced the onions in the city will be sold at Rs 23.90 per kg through mobile vans and at ration shops from Saturday.

Kejriwal said onion prices are as high as Rs 60-80 per kg in retail market across the country.

“The Delhi government will provide onions at Rs 23.90 per kg in all 70 Vidhan Sabhas through 70 mobile vans and at 400 Ration shops.”

A person can buy up to five kg of onion.

“This rate is for next five days,” Kejriwal said adding there will be strict action against hoarding and black marketing.

The government has made arrangements for 1 lakh kg of onions, he said.

“We will decide on the further requisition based on the sale and consumption in the first five days. We will continue with this move till the prices of onions stabilise.”

Speaking on the number of fair price shops and mobile vans, the Chief Minister said that based on the demand of onions per constituency, the government will determine the requirement of positioning more fair price shops and mobile vans in the city.

“The onion sale points will operate between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. and no ID will be required to purchase from these points. I hope that the people will be honest and will purchase onions only for domestic use.”

First Published: Sep 28, 2019 17:09 IST