Delhi govt asks all private schools to comply with fire safety norms

The Delhi government has issued an order this week asking all private schools recognised by the Directorate of Education (DoE) to comply with fire safety norms.

The directive comes around two weeks after the Delhi Parents Association (DPA) said that, as per a Right to Information query filed by them, over 30% of schools were functioning without fire safety No-Objection Certificates (NOCs). “As per Delhi government records there are around 7,000 schools in Delhi. Of these, over 5,700 schools applied for NOC and certificates of over 2,000 are older than three years,” Aparajita Gautam, DPA president had said.

A DOE official from the private school branch said, “Every department issues such orders at regular intervals since they serve as reminders to schools so that they take stock of the arrangements. For instance, after inspection the school may realize their fire extinguishers have expired and they can then take appropriate action.”

Private schools were directed to ensure they fulfil conditions laid for securing Fire Safety Certificates and that the “schools have Fire Safety Certificates duly issued by Fire Services and they rectify all deficiencies.”

In May, soon after a fire that claimed 22 lives in a coaching centre in Gujarat’s Surat, the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) had also written to the education department for issuing directives concerning fire safety regulations in educational institutions.

First Published: Jul 28, 2019 05:23 IST