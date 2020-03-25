Delhi govt expedites compensation for construction workers

delhi

Updated: Mar 25, 2020 23:38 IST

A day after chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a one-time compensation of ₹5,000 to the construction workers in Delhi, in view of the financial distress suffered by them owing to the coronavirus pandemic and the nationwide lockdown, the Delhi government expedited the process and finalised the initial list of beneficiaries of the scheme.

The government said it has already sent the file to lieutenant-governor (L-G) Anil Baijal. At least 37,127 registered construction workers will get the assistance immediately, a government spokesperson said.

“The Delhi government will send the assistance amount directly to the account of all registered daily wage earners as soon as the L-G approves the scheme. The process has been started to register 9,149 more daily wage earners, who are not yet registered with the board. So, they also will be given the relief amount soon,” the spokesperson said.

On Sunday, the Delhi government had announced that every ration card holder will get 50% extra ration by the end of the month. The government also doubled the pension for widows, differently abled and the elderly for the month of April, which Kejriwal said will help 8.5 lakh beneficiaries. This means such beneficiaries will get ₹4,000- 5,000 pension by April 7.

Thaneshwar Adigaur, secretary of Delhi Asangathit Nirman Mazdoor Union, welcomed the move and hoped that it is implemented soon. “The government should make an effort to ensure that all construction workers engaged by private firms and contractors also get the benefit. Also, a survey to assess the number of daily wagers and labourers living in Delhi should also be don at the earliest as the current numbers do not reflect the reality,” he said.