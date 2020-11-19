e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 19, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi govt inks MoU with Unicef to help youth find jobs via govt portal

Delhi govt inks MoU with Unicef to help youth find jobs via govt portal

delhi Updated: Nov 19, 2020, 23:16 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

The Delhi government has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with YuWaah – an initiative of UNICEF – to strengthen its job portal Rozgaar Bazaar and focus on jobs for the younger population, the government said in a statement.

“Deli government signed an MoU with YuWaah of UNICEF to connect 10 million youth of Delhi with jobs. The partnership will make Delhi government’s Rozgaar Bazaar portal a robust one-stop solution for young people seeking jobs. While the world awaits a Covid19 vaccine, the Delhi government is working on providing jobs to the youth through impactful collaborations,” said deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the labour and employment portfolio in Delhi.

“This partnership will further strengthen the efforts of the government to support the young people of Delhi by creating pathways to aspirational careers,” said Yasmin Ali Haque, UNICEF India Representative.

top news
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
‘Children maybe last in line to get access to Covid-19 vaccine,’ says Adar Poonawalla at HTLS 2020
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
India, China to hold another round of talks soon on border standoff
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
No strikes in PoK today, reports fake, says Army
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Delhi records 7,546 fresh Covid-19 cases; 4,501 containment zones in city
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
Is India ready for another pandemic? AIIMS director Dr Guleria answers
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
HTLS 2020: Covid-19 vaccine could roll out in 3-4 months, says SII’s Adar Poonawalla
‘Thrilled with Covid-19 vaccine leap,’ says Brown University’s Ashish K Jha
‘Thrilled with Covid-19 vaccine leap,’ says Brown University’s Ashish K Jha
Covid, vaccine race & what we don’t know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020
Covid, vaccine race & what we don’t know yet | Dr Guleria & Dr Jha #HTLS2020
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesPM ModiCovid-19 vaccineCovid-19 casesChhath Puja 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In