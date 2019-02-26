Delhi govt sets target of 250 new mohalla clinics and three hospitals in three months

In the next three months, the Delhi government expects to set up at least 250 new mohalla clinics and three hospitals, adding 2,500 beds.

The AAP government had targeted 1,000 neighbourhood clinics by 2017-18, but only 164 were set up. The target was revised to 530 such clinics in 2018-19, and currently 189 are functional. The additional 300 clinics will take the total to 489 by March 2019.

The government had also planned to refurbish its dysfunctional dispensaries and set up multispeciality polyclinics. The target was 150 for 2017-18, only 25 were set up. The target was revised to 40 for 2018-19, the number of polyclinics remain the same.

The three hospitals, which were under construction when the AAP government came to power, missed their 2016 and 2017 deadlines due to increase in the bed strength. The outcome budget suggests these hospitals in Burari, Dwarka and Ambedkar Nagar will be completed by May 2019. The government’s economic survey showed that 75%, 79%, and 68% of the work on these hospitals have been completed.

Of the 730 critical indicators that were monitored, 83% were on track, according to the report.

The outcome budget shows that the waiting period for surgeries in most Delhi government hospitals were less than a months, except in Bhagwan Mahavir hospital in Rohini (190 days), Guru Teg Bahadur hospital (168 days), Chacha Nehru Bal Chikitsalaya (48 days), Sanjay Gandhi memorial hospital (40 days), and Delhi State Cancer Institute (35 days).

The bed occupancy is several Delhi government hospitals were over 100%, meaning patients had to share beds in the hospitals. The occupancy rate was as high as 211% in Guru Gobind Singh hospital and 191% in Lal Bahadur Shastri hospital.

