Delhi HC asks NBCC to show parking plan for East Kidwai Nagar complex

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought to know from the NBCC (India) Limited about arrangements for visitor’s parking and commercial spaces in the East Kidwai Nagar complex.

Justice Vibhu Bakhru asked Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Pinky Anand, appearing for the NBCC, to take instructions as to where the vehicles of visitors and those coming for commercial purposes would be parked in the East Kidwai Nagar Complex.

The court was hearing a petition filed by advocates Aman Lekhi and Manali Singhal in 2014 that alleged that the plan for the East Kidwai Nagar project, meant to provide accommodation to government officials, was done without considering the environmental implications, road space or rights of residents.

On Monday, advocate Singhal submitted before the court that the entire project of redeveloping East Kidwai Nagar was a violation of the Master Plan of Delhi-2021 (MPD-2021). She said that the norms did not allow any commercial activity except for small tuck shops of grocery and chemist. However, despite this, the offices of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), ONGC and SBI are being opened at the complex.

She contended that the underground parking is only for the residents of the complex and there is no arrangement for visitors and those coming to the offices/commercial space.

“According to the NBCC, the periphery is only for the pedestrians and not for parking. The underground parking is only for residents. Hence there will be huge traffic congestion as there is no separate parking for visitors as well as for those who come for official purposes at the commercial space of the project,” she said.

In over two-hour long proceedings, advocate Singhal also contended that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was also not done for project. She alleged that not a single agency had studied the environment and traffic impact after the complete occupation of the complex.

“The EIA has been conducted by a private body and should have been done by a government agency. The clearances are given by the authorities without the application of mind. The agencies have abricated their roles because it is a Central government project,” she said.

Countering these allegations, ASG Pinky Anand said all the norms have been followed before moving forward with the redevelopment project. She said that the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had also upheld the EIA granted for the project.

Following this, the court said that it would continue hearing the matter on February 25 and asked the NBCC to address the issue of parking.

After the New Moti Bagh housing complex, East Kidwai Nagar is the second in the series of general pool residential accommodation (GPRA) redevelopment schemes that is being developed by the NBCC.

