Delhi HC directs north corporation to clear pending wages of all teachers at earliest

delhi

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:01 IST

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday said that with Diwali approaching, no employee of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation should be deprived of the joy of festivity, while asking the municipal body to disburse pending salaries of 9,000 teachers engaged by the civic body.

“Don’t forget the festival of Diwali is round the corner. We will not allow you to deprive any employee of that little joy of festivity,” a bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad said, adding that many people are already heartbroken and under depression due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The court’s observation comes while hearing a suo-motu PIL initiated by itself for the disbursement of unpaid salaries to teachers employed in schools run by the north Delhi corporation. The plea was initiated as a PIL in June after hearing a petition filed on behalf of North Delhi Municipal Corporation teachers by Akhil Dilli Prathmik Shikshak Sangh. The Shikshak Sangh sought direction to the authorities to pay salaries of teachers which were due since March, when a nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of Covid-19 was imposed.

On Tuesday, during the hearing, the corporation told the court that on September 8, the civic body had released salaries of June to its teachers.

Appearing for the Delhi government, its counsel said that it has released Rs 98.35 crore to the north corporation on September 3 and the amount will cover the salaries of teachers for September and October.

The court asked the civic agency to disburse the salaries of teachers for the pending months. To this, the counsel for the municipal body said that he would seek instructions as to whether the civic body has received the amount from the Delhi government and that they are working on the issue of releasing salaries.

The court asked the civic body to file a status report in this regard and listed the matter for further hearing on November 5.

North Corporation mayor Jai Prakash said that the civic body is working on a three-pronged formula to be able to pay the due salaries of the staff. “We are making efforts to boast our revenue through an amnesty scheme for unauthorised regularised colonies. We are also in the process of clearing some major projects that will fetch us some decent amount of revenue. Thirdly, we have already written to the Delhi government to release the ₹ 1200 crores due to the corporation at the earliest. With all these efforts, we will ensure that the staff’s salaries are regularised by Diwali,” said Prakash.