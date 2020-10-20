e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates

Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates

In the High Court, 12,244 cases were mentioned out of which 11,784 advocates wanted virtual hearings (96.2 percent) and only 456 (3.7 percent) preferred physical hearing.

delhi Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:59 IST
Richa Banka | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Richa Banka | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi High Court.
Delhi High Court. (File photo)
         

The Delhi High Court has heard 42,377 matters from March 24 to October 17 through video conferencing amid Covid-19 pandemic. In more than 96.2 percent of the cases, the advocates have preferred to appear through virtual mode. Even in those cases which were listed for physical hearing before this court, the majority of the advocates requested for holding hearing through video conferencing, officials of the HC registry said.

In the High Court, 12,244 cases were mentioned out of which 11,784 advocates wanted virtual hearings (96.2 percent) and only 456 (3.7 percent) preferred physical hearing.

Also read: ‘Largest and toughest to clinch’ - AAP now sets eyes on Uttar Pradesh

The HC has also heard 1,929 cases through physical hearing which started on a partial basis since September 1 of which 124 cases have been disposed. While 2,534 cases were disposed through video conferencing, 24,165 miscellaneous applications were also disposed through the same mode.

In Delhi District Courts also, around 262,167 cases were taken up through video-conferencing between March 24 to August 31.

“Till date, more than 6 lakhs cases have been taken up through video conferencing and around 1 lakh through physical mode by the Delhi District Courts. Approximately 50,000 cases and 85,000 applications have been disposed of,” senior officials of the HC registry said.

tags
top news
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
30 million frontline workers to get Covid-19 vaccine in phase 1
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
US’ Mike Pompeo, defence chief Mark Esper to visit India next week
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
Bihar 2020: A crucial contest for BJP, JD (U) and RJD
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Three-day FATF meet begins from Wednesday, Pakistan’s fate hangs in balance
Three-day FATF meet begins from Wednesday, Pakistan’s fate hangs in balance
Assam’s Kaziranga National Park to reopen for tourists from October 21
Assam’s Kaziranga National Park to reopen for tourists from October 21
Festival season, small gatherings aid spread of Covid-19, warn experts
Festival season, small gatherings aid spread of Covid-19, warn experts
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
Covid update: PM Modi warns; UK’s virus exposure study; women in Mumbai local
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyCovid-19 casesIPL 2020Tablighi Jamaat membersOdisha Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In