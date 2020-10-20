Delhi HC hears over 40k cases virtually since March, popular mode among advocates

delhi

Updated: Oct 20, 2020, 23:59 IST

The Delhi High Court has heard 42,377 matters from March 24 to October 17 through video conferencing amid Covid-19 pandemic. In more than 96.2 percent of the cases, the advocates have preferred to appear through virtual mode. Even in those cases which were listed for physical hearing before this court, the majority of the advocates requested for holding hearing through video conferencing, officials of the HC registry said.

In the High Court, 12,244 cases were mentioned out of which 11,784 advocates wanted virtual hearings (96.2 percent) and only 456 (3.7 percent) preferred physical hearing.

Also read: ‘Largest and toughest to clinch’ - AAP now sets eyes on Uttar Pradesh

The HC has also heard 1,929 cases through physical hearing which started on a partial basis since September 1 of which 124 cases have been disposed. While 2,534 cases were disposed through video conferencing, 24,165 miscellaneous applications were also disposed through the same mode.

In Delhi District Courts also, around 262,167 cases were taken up through video-conferencing between March 24 to August 31.

“Till date, more than 6 lakhs cases have been taken up through video conferencing and around 1 lakh through physical mode by the Delhi District Courts. Approximately 50,000 cases and 85,000 applications have been disposed of,” senior officials of the HC registry said.