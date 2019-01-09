Delhi HC notice to DUSU chief, former leaders for allegedly defacing public property during polls

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought response from 15 Delhi University students, including the student’s union president Shakti Singh and its secretary Akash Choudhary, for allegedly defacing public property during the 2018 student elections.

A bench of Chief Justice Rajendra Menon and Justice V Kameswar Rao also issued notices to the 23 candidates of the DUSU elections held in September 2017 after it took cognizance of the status reports highlighting defacement in the city despite framing of guidelines.

The court’s order came while hearing a plea by Prashant Manchanda who had sought cancellation of the Delhi University Student Union (DUSU) elections on the account of extensive defacement of the properties of the Delhi Metro, flyovers and boundary walls of Delhi University etc.

The petitioner had given three status reports to the court, highlighting the defacement and how the authorities had failed to curtail the menace despite repeated instructions from the court and also framing of the guidelines on the lines of the Bombay Defacement Act.

Taking cognisance of the reports, the bench sought responses from a total of 38 students, which, apart from the ones mentioned earlier, include former DUSU president Ankiv Basoya, NSUI presidential candidate Sunny Chillar.

Appearing for the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), its counsel informed the court that 23 candidates, including former DUSU president Rocky Tuseed, had not complied with the directions given by the court in removing and beautifying the defaced metro property.

Following this, the court said, “Despite the clear guidelines of this court and statutory rules, municipal corporations of Delhi and Delhi police have not taken any action against them. We issue show cause notice all students to state as to why action not to be taken against them under the statutory rules.”

The bench also rapped the Delhi university, city police and the civic bodies for their inaction to prevent the defacement.

“Don’t you have any provision to conduct the elections? Can’t you complain to the municipal authority,” it asked the counsel for the varsity.

The matter would be now heard on March 18.

First Published: Jan 09, 2019 14:32 IST