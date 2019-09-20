Delhi HC seeks notice to JNU on vacant seats

delhi

Updated: Sep 20, 2019 23:04 IST

The Delhi High Court has issued a notice to Jawaharlal Nehru University(JNU) seeking a response on a plea the claimed the university had not released cut-off lists despite having vacant seats in at least two courses. The notice was issued on September 13.

On September 11, two petitioners had moved the high court in this regard. “There are vacant seats in multiple courses but we could not find more students who would be willing to move the court. At least 22% of the total MPhil seats have not been filled,” said Afzal Hussain Khan, the main petitioner in the case who has applied for MPhil in Arabic. He is currently pursuing an advance diploma in Mass Media in Urdu at the university.

“Six out of the 13 seats of the MPhil course in Arabic are still vacant and there have been no successive lists after the second list on July 26,” Khan said.

Without confirming the number, an official from the department of Centre of Arabic and African studies said that some seats were indeed vacant.

“The process of admissions involving seats and cut-off lists is, however, dealt by the admissions branch of the university,” the official said.

Director of Admissions Deepak Gaur did not respond to calls or messages for comment.

