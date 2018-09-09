Delhi high court, bar contribute to flood-hit Kerala’s cause

The Delhi high court bar association (DHCBA), with the Delhi high court, organised a relief camp on Saturday for victims of the recent floods in Kerala, where a contribution of around ₹53 lakh was made by judges, lawyers and officials of registry.

Four truck-fulls of clothes, essential items such as sanitary napkins, food items such as pulses, rice and other things were also readied to be sent to the people of the flood-hit state.

Justice Rajendra Menon, Chief Justice of Delhi High court, handed over the cheque to Puneet Kumar, the resident commissioner of Kerala house, in the presence of Supreme Court judge –Justice Kurian Joseph. Justice Joseph, while giving thanks for the contribution, sang a song during his address to the gathering.

The relief materials will be sent to Kerala in a non-stop goods train. The cartons of donated items will be loaded on to the train from Lahori Gate—Railway Parcel Office.

Other judges present at the event were justices S Ravindra Bhat, S Muralidhar, Siddharth Mridul, V Kameswar Rao, Pratibha M Singh and C Hari Shankar.

