Delhi high court stays parking lot in Rajouri Garden

The Delhi High Court on Monday stayed the construction of a multi-level parking lot in the F-block area of west Delhi’s Rajouri Garden on a plea which sought to stop the construction on the land, alleging that it has been earmarked for a school.

Justice Siddharth Mridul put a hold on the construction till December 7, fixing it as the next date of hearing.

The court’s order came on a petition by Friends of Rajouri Garden Environment, an NGO comprising several residents of the area who had moved the court against the five-storey parking being constructed for J-block market.

According to the petitioners, the market has approximately 180 plots and approximately 600 shops and big showrooms. None of these plots have the mandatory parking space on its premises as required by MPD-2021 norms.

Sachin Chopra, the petitioner’s lawyer, said the land has been allotted for construction of a school. He said the South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s (SDMC) proposal is contrary to Delhi’s master plan.

Sanjay Poddar, senior counsel appearing for the SDMC, argued that the civic body can acquire any land to build a multi-level parking, excluding the areas marked for parks. He also said that construction has already started and stopping it would lead to financial losses amounting to Rs 1 lakh per day.

Chopra opposed it, saying “such usurping of land is not allowed”.

On September 10, the Supreme Court had stayed the construction of the multi-level parking for 15 days asking the residents and authorities to find an amicable solution.

The plea had alleged that the J-block market is illegal and unapproved. It also said that construction of the parking would cause accidents, congestion and noise pollution in the residential colony.

