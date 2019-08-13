e-paper
‘Delhi Jal Board working to ensure potable tap water in Delhi’, says Arvind Kejriwal

CM faces the challenge of making the Capital self-sufficient in terms of water supply.

delhi Updated: Aug 13, 2019 10:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a natural water reservoir project to conserve rainwater on the floodplains of river Yamuna, at Sungarpur, in New Delhi, last week
Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat along with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal inaugurated a natural water reservoir project to conserve rainwater on the floodplains of river Yamuna, at Sungarpur, in New Delhi, last week(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) was working to ensure that tap water in the national capital was potable which wouldn’t need an RO to purify it.

“Delhi Jal Board is working hard to ensure that the water that you get in your taps is potable and you should not need an RO to purify it, as it is in developed countries,” Kejriwal, who is also the DJB Chairman, said in a tweet.

“I am glad our efforts are paying off. Now, we are also working hard to ensure that you get 24 hour supply in your taps,” he added.

The Kejriwal government was also aiming to make Delhi self sufficient in water.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

First Published: Aug 13, 2019 10:04 IST

