Delhi man allegedly kills minor girlfriend, flees with her phone; arrested

A 23-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday night for allegedly murdering his minor girlfriend for trying to end their six-month-old relationship.

Police said the accused, identified as Jitender Kumar Sharma, had written the name of the girl on his wrist with a blade last month.

It was then that the girl decided to end the relationship, to which Sharma didn’t agree.

On Monday evening the duo met in Alipur ‘to end things on a good note’.

However during the meeting, Sharma pushed the girl down from an eight-feet-high wall on which she was sitting and injured her.

After realising that the 16-year-old was still breathing, he dragged her to some nearby bushes and allegedly strangled her to death. Police said they arrested Sharma on Tuesday night with the help of the girl’s phone which the accused had kept to check if she was dating someone else.

Senior police officers said Sharma — who worked as a petrol pump attendant in Naraina — had allegedly punched the girl’s face repeatedly to make her identification difficult for the police. He also took away her bag which contained her identity cards and other documents.

The murder came to light when the girl’s body was found in a field in Alipur by a passerby around 8 am on Tuesday. Primary investigations revealed that the girl had been reported missing by her parents in Burari, the previous night.

The girl’s father said that the last time they had seen her was when she left for her computers coaching class on Monday.

“She left the house around 5.30pm to reach Sant Nagar for her coaching class. Usually she was back home by 8pm. But when she failed to return by 9pm that day, we called up her coaching centre. He teacher said she had left the class as usual. We then lodged a missing persons complaint with the Burari police station,” said the girl’s father.

On Tuesday afternoon, the parents were called to identify an abandoned body which they found to be that of their daughter.

“During primary investigation we found that the girl was carrying a phone when she left home but it was not found near her body,” deputy commissioner of police (north) Nupur Prasad said.

“Technical surveillance revealed that her SIM card was still active. The details and location of recent calls made by that number were traced and we zeroed down on Sharma. He was arrested in a raid late on Tuesday night and was interrogated,” the DCP said.

Prasad said Sharma confessed to having strangled the girl and alleged that she had been cheating on him. “He said that she wanted to break up their six-month-long relationship, to which he did not agree. He told police that after pushing her off the wall he strangled her with her dupatta and fled with her phone to check if she was talking to other men,” the officer said.

Prasad also said that Sharma has been booked for murder. “The autopsy reports are awaited. If sexual assault is confirmed we will add relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and POCSO Act,” she said.

First Published: Oct 04, 2018 08:31 IST