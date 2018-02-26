Delhi man stabs ex-fiancé after she calls off wedding

Allegedly miffed at his wedding being called off, a man stabbed his ex-fiancé multiple times at her home in outer Delhi’s Sultanpuri on Saturday night, police said.

The woman, a 21-year-old private tutor, received deep wounds to her hands and behind her neck but will survive, said Rajendra Sagar, additional deputy commissioner of police (Outer).

The accused, Lucky, was caught by the public and thrashed before being handed over to the police. He has been booked for attempt to murder.

The woman lives with her parents and tutors schoolchildren for a living. “Around one-and-a-half-years ago, she had been engaged to Lucky, an unemployed man from west Delhi’s Zakhira. They were to be married later this year, but the woman and her family later realised that Lucky was not the man they wanted,” said Sagar.

Lucky would allegedly get drunk and pick up fights with people in the neighbourhood and his fiancé allegedly made several attempts to make him mend his ways, but to no effect, said another investigator.

But when the woman called off the wedding on January 30 this year, Lucky allegedly began stalking her and threatening her to get married to him. “Lucky would tell her that he wouldn’t let her marry anyone else if not him. He had begun harassing her through phone calls, text messages and personal visits,” said the woman’s father.

On Saturday night, Lucky allegedly barged into the woman’s house, pulled the woman into the kitchen, locked it from inside and began stabbing her with a knife, said a police official. “We broke the kitchen door and pulled my daughter away from Lucky and snatched the knife from him. I then carried my daughter on my shoulders to the Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital,” said the woman’s father.

The father said he had clearly communicated to Lucky’s father that they did not want to have relations with his family. “Lucky’s father assured me that he will be kept away from my daughter, but he kept harassing her,” said the woman’s father.