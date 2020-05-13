e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 13, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi man, who killed mother 33 years ago, shoots dead son

Delhi man, who killed mother 33 years ago, shoots dead son

The father and the son started arguing and soon ended up scuffling with each other. In the middle of the fight, Ompal went inside the house, got a licensed pistol and opened fire at the son.

delhi Updated: May 13, 2020 07:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Ompal, a property dealer, shot dead one of his five sons after he stopped his father from shouting at his mother on Monday night.
Ompal, a property dealer, shot dead one of his five sons after he stopped his father from shouting at his mother on Monday night.
         

Police in Delhi have arrested a 60-year-old, who had killed his mother 33 years ago, for allegedly shooting his son dead in Rohini area of ​​the national capital.

Ompal, a property dealer, shot dead one of his five sons after he stopped his father from shouting at his mother on Monday night. His wife, Pavitra Devi, had asked him not to drink alcohol.

The father and the son started arguing and soon ended up scuffling with each other. In the middle of the fight, Ompal went inside the house, got a licensed pistol and opened fire at the son.

An alcoholic, Ompal had shot and killed his mother Maya Devi in 1987 after she had asked him to stop drinking. He was convicted in connection with his mother’s murder and released after serving the sentence.

Police have seized the pistol of the accused.

tags
top news
‘Self-reliant India will integrate not isolate’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
‘Self-reliant India will integrate not isolate’: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Stimulus may offer cash aid to poor, credit for industry
Stimulus may offer cash aid to poor, credit for industry
Reverse migration, dip in output spell tough times for industries
Reverse migration, dip in output spell tough times for industries
Detection in one hour, as sensitive as PCR test: Debojyoti Chakraborty
Detection in one hour, as sensitive as PCR test: Debojyoti Chakraborty
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Centre to focus on economic revival, replaces daily health briefing with bulletins
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
Jubilant Life Sciences Limited ties up with Gilead for remdesivir
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
‘Worst decision ever, by any captain’: Warne slams Ponting’s 2005 call
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19PM ModiIndian RailwaysCovid-19 Lockdown

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In