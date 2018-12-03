Delhi Metro Pink Line’s start and end timings to be changed from Dec 3 to 8

For the commuters travelling on the Delhi Metro’s Pink Line (Majlis Park to Lajpat Nagar and Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar), there will be temporary changes in first and last train timings between December 3 and 8, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has said.

In a statement, the DMRC has advised users of the Pink Line to check the timings on its website and call on the helpline number 155370 for the revised schedule.

The schedule of first and last train timings has been temporarily changed to facilitate the technical integration of various systems for the extension of the Pink Line from Lajpat Nagar up to Mayur Vihar Pocket-1.

On Majlis Park-Lajpat Nagar section (towards Lajpat Nagar) of the Pink Line, there will be no change in the timing of the first train on December 3, 4 and 5. However, on December 6, 7 and 8, the first train will leave from Majlis Park station at 6.44 am instead of 6 am. The last train timing on the same section will see no change on December 4 and 8 while it will leave at 9.35 pm instead of 11 pm on December 3. Similarly, the last train will leave from Majlis Park at 9.45 pm instead of 11 pm on December 5, 6and7.

On Lajpat Nagar-Majlis Park section (towards Majlis Park), there will be no change in the timing of the first train on December 3 and 5 while on December 6, 7 and 8, the first train will leave from Lajpat Nagar at 7.25 am instead of its normal timing of 6.18 am. On December 4, the first train will leave at 6.25 am instead of 6.18 am. At Lajpat Nagar metro station, the last train on December 3 will leave at 10 pm instead of its schedule of 11.15 pm. On December 5, 6 and 7, the last train for Majlis Park will leave at 10.45 pm instead of 11.15 pm. The last train timing on the same section will see no change on December 4and8.

On Trilokpuri-Sanjay Lake to Shiv Vihar section (towards Shiv Vihar), there will be no change in the first train’s timing on December 3, 4 and 5, while it will leave at 7 am instead of 6.15 am on December 6,7 and 8.

First Published: Dec 03, 2018 08:34 IST