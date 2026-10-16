Thiruvananthapuram, Keralam is planning to revise the curriculum of anganwadis from January next year to align it with changing times, Women and Child Development Minister Bindu Krishna said in the state Assembly on Friday. Keralam to revise anganwadi curriculum from January

Replying to a question during the Question Hour, the minister said children's growth patterns and physical circumstances have changed over time, necessitating changes in their learning methods.

The state government, particularly the Women and Child Development Department, was introducing modern approaches to anganwadi education, she said.

"Accordingly, steps have been initiated to update the anganwadi curriculum, with implementation planned from next January," Krishna said.

The government accorded high priority to children's health and education, she added.

The minister also said the state government has taken to the Centre's attention the heavy workload of anganwadi workers and the inadequacy of their remuneration in relation to their responsibilities.

The state government was taking all possible measures for the welfare of anganwadi workers and helpers, she said.

Krishna said the UDF government, at its first Cabinet meeting, had decided to increase the salaries of anganwadi workers and helpers by ₹1,000.

While the state was doing everything possible within its capacity to support anganwadi personnel, assistance from the Centre was also necessary, she added.

She said steps have been initiated to shift anganwadis to their own buildings and improve their infrastructure. As the initiative was a joint project with the Centre, a proposal in this regard has been submitted to the Union government.

Space constraints and inadequate facilities remained major challenges in several anganwadis, she said, adding that a comprehensive infrastructure overhaul was under the state government's consideration.

The minister also said steps would be taken at the earliest to distribute smartphones promised to anganwadi workers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.