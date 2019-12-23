e-paper
Monday, Dec 23, 2019
Delhi Metro services on Blue Line hit, trains running slow for over 3 hours

DMRC officials said that trains were running on that stretch but the movement between Rajiv Chowk and Rajinder Place on the blue line was slow.

delhi Updated: Dec 23, 2019 13:54 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Commuters seen at Rajiv Chowk Metro station in New Delhi.
The passengers on the Delhi Metro’s blue line (between Dwarka Sector 21 and Noida Electronic City) had a harrowing time during rush hour on Monday morning as there was slow train movement for over three hours due to a technical snag.

DMRC officials said that trains were running on that stretch but the movement between Rajiv Chowk and Rajendra Place on the blue line was slow.

“Slow movement of trains from Rajiv Chowk to Rajendra Place. Normal service on all other lines,” DMRC tweeted.

When contacted, DMRC officials didn’t specify the nature of technical snag and how much time it will take to rectify it. However, DMRC will soon release an official statement.

