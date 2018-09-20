Delhi police ACP booked for allegedly raping woman

An assistant commissioner of police has been booked for allegedly raping a woman on the pretext of marriage, police said Thursday.

The woman had filed a complaint against the officer in July and alleged that she came in contact with him after the death of her husband, who was a criminal, they said.

The officer identified as Ramesh Dahiya was posted as the station house officer at Sadar Bazar Police Station in New Delhi. He was recently promoted to the rank of the ACP, they added.

Police have registered a case against Dahiya and further investigation is underway, they added.

First Published: Sep 20, 2018 14:37 IST