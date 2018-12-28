Delhi police aspirant stabbed to death in busy market of Khajuri Khas

Hours after he wrote an examination for a job with Delhi Police, a 23-year-old man was stabbed to death by an unidentified man at a busy market in north-east Delhi’s Khajuri Khas on Wednesday night, police said.

The man’s 30-year-old cousin too was stabbed and he was admitted in the intensive care unit of GTB Hospital.

The survivor wasn’t in a position to speak to the police because of which the reason behind the attack remained unknown, police said.

Since the mobile phones and wallets of the cousins were found in their pockets, the police prima facie ruled out robbery as a motive.

Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (north-east), said one man at the murder spot tried to take on the killer but was forced to back off.

The man, said to be the only person from among a crowd to have come forward as an eyewitness, told the police the attacker stabbed the two cousins after a quarrel.

“The eyewitness had nearly nabbed the killer but was told that he would meet a similar fate if he tried to interfere in others’ fights. The killer was able to loosen his grip and get away after that,” said the officer.

The dead man has been identified as Prem Sanu Gaur, a resident of Kadi Vihar in north Delhi. “On Wednesday, Gaur had attended a written examination for a job in Delhi Police. He had decided to spend the night with his cousin, Dev Sharma, who lives in Bhajanpura,” said the officer.

The quarrel happened around 9 pm while the cousins were standing near a sweet shop at Khajuri Chowk. Many people were around when the attack happened but only of them came forward as an eyewitness.

The eyewitness has described the killer as a thin man of around 5.5 feet tall. The police registered a murder case and are scanning CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to find suspects of that description.

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 11:05 IST