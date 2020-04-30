e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 30, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Police officer at Amar Colony station tests positive for Covid

Delhi Police officer at Amar Colony station tests positive for Covid

delhi Updated: Apr 30, 2020 22:34 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

A Delhi Police sub-inspector from the Amar Colony police station who was posted at Okhla Mandi has tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19). He has been sent to a quarantine facility on Thursday. Three constables, who were also deployed there, had tested positive for the virus in the last four or five days, taking the total number of infected personnel from the police station to four, so far.

With the four cases, the total number of Delhi Police personnel infected with the virus rose to 36. Five of them have already recovered and got discharged from the quarantine facilities they were admitted to. The five included three constables from the Chandni Mahal police station, one assistant sub-inspector (ASI) from the traffic police unit and his batch mate, who was deployed at the AIIMS Trauma Centre police post.

On Thursday, the ASI from the police post was welcome with flowers by his colleagues at the Safdarjung Enclave police station, where he is posted with.

top news
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
In Centre’s new order on letting migrants travel, there is one operative word
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
PM Modi meets ministers to discuss investment, booster for economy expected
Guv shuts nomination route for Thackeray, holds out hope with letter to EC
Guv shuts nomination route for Thackeray, holds out hope with letter to EC
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
India takes on Pak for ‘disinformation campaign’ at UN human rights body
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Reliance Jio’s JioMeet is now live: All you need to know
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
Haryana government slams brakes on plans to buy new vehicles
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
‘Come back na papa’: Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima gets emotional
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
Remdesivir: A new drug that boosts recovery from coronavirus l How it works
trending topics
Rishi Kapoor diesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 state tallyIndia EconomyCovid-19 CasesCovid-19 UpdateRishi Kapoor passes awayRishi Kapoor deadRishi Kapoor Viral VideoIrrfan KhanRishi Kapoor Funeral Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news