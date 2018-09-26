Today in New Delhi, India
Sep 26, 2018-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Delhi Police seek cancellation of Tharoor’s bail in Sunanda Pushkar’s death case

During a hearing in the case of the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said an accused cannot surpass a magisterial court and approach a sessions court for anticipatory bail

delhi Updated: Sep 26, 2018 04:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Delhi Police,Delhi,Sunanda Pushkar
Shashi Tharoor delivers his speech at the Oxford Union debate.(File Photo)

During a hearing in the case of the death of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar, the Delhi Police on Tuesday said an accused cannot surpass a magisterial court and approach a sessions court for anticipatory bail.

The submissions were made by Rahul Mehra, standing counsel of the Delhi Police, who is also assisting the court in a plea filed by a lawyer seeking cancellation of Tharoor’s anticipatory bail in the case. However, while stating this, Mehra also raised questions on the locus of the petitioner, advocate Deepak Anand, who had challenged a July 5 order granting anticipatory bail.

First Published: Sep 26, 2018 04:06 IST

tags

more from delhi