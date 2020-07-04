e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 04, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi Police sub-inspector runs over woman near Mayur Vihar, arrested

Delhi Police sub-inspector runs over woman near Mayur Vihar, arrested

The sub-inspector of Delhi Police, ANI reported, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The woman who was injured in the accident is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the news agency said.

delhi Updated: Jul 04, 2020 13:43 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
New Delhi, Delhi
As the woman falls near a motorcycle rider, passersby stop to help her and the driver stops and then backs up.
As the woman falls near a motorcycle rider, passersby stop to help her and the driver stops and then backs up.(HT file photo)
         

A policeman has been arrested for running over a woman with his car in east Delhi on Friday, according to news agency ANI.

The sub-inspector of Delhi Police, ANI reported, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident. The woman who was injured in the accident is undergoing treatment at a hospital, the news agency said.

ANI also tweeted footage from closed-circuit television (CCTV) showing the car hitting the woman in a narrow lane and stopping.

As the woman falls near a motorcycle rider, passersby stop to help her and the driver stops and then backs up.

The driver restarts the car, runs over the woman and drags her along for a short distance while speeding away. As the car goes ahead, a few men can be seen trying to stop it.

The woman is seen lying on the road signalling for help as people then rush to her.

tags
top news
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
Not welcome: Japan’s Shinzo Abe could cancel state visit by China’s Xi Jinping
‘The tragedy was foretold’: P Chidambaram after 8 UP cops killed in ambush
‘The tragedy was foretold’: P Chidambaram after 8 UP cops killed in ambush
Day after eight cops killed, over 25 UP Police teams formed to nab Vikas Dubey
Day after eight cops killed, over 25 UP Police teams formed to nab Vikas Dubey
Pakistan reiterates its commitment towards ‘One China’ policy
Pakistan reiterates its commitment towards ‘One China’ policy
Indian Americans take to Times Square to protest Chinese aggression, call for trade boycott
Indian Americans take to Times Square to protest Chinese aggression, call for trade boycott
WHO team to visit China next week to investigate origins of coronavirus
WHO team to visit China next week to investigate origins of coronavirus
‘Buchanan wanted to remove Ganguly as KKR captain and succeeded’
‘Buchanan wanted to remove Ganguly as KKR captain and succeeded’
Watch: Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans hold anti-China protest at Times Square
Watch: Indians, Taiwanese, Tibetans hold anti-China protest at Times Square
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In