Delhi Police suspend cop whose son was seen assaulting woman in video

Delhi Police on Monday suspended the father of the man who was seen assaulting a woman in a video that went viral on social media last week. Police said that the father, an assistant sub inspector in Delhi Police, had allegedly threatened the woman and her family.

The woman had filed a complaint against the cop for threatening her family.

Assistant commissioner of police and Delhi Police public relation officer, Anil Mittal confirmed the development. Mittal said, the ASI, Ashok Tomar, has been suspended from his duties and the allegations against both the father and the son are being probed.

After the video went viral on social media on Friday showing Tomar’s son Rohit assaulting a woman, Union home minister Rajnath Singh directed Delhi Police commissioner Amulya Patnaik to take action, following which Tomar was arrested the same day.

Two more persons associated with the woman’s assault were arrested the next day.

First Published: Sep 18, 2018 09:11 IST