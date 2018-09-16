Two more held after Delhi cop son arrested for woman’s molestation, assault

New Delhi

Hours after the 21-year-old son of a Delhi Police assistant sub-inspector was arrested after he was purportedly seen thrashing a woman in a video that went viral on social media, police arrested two others on molestation charges in the same case.

Police said the two men were present on the spot when the video was being recorded.

The police officer’s son, Rohit Tomar, was arrested on rape, molestation and assault charges on Friday after Union home minister Rajnath Singh intervened and directed the Delhi police commissioner to take action.

Hours after Tomar’s arrest, the two other men -- Ali Hasan (24) from Tilak Nagar

and Rajesh (30), a resident of Vikaspuri, were arrested on Friday night.

Deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka), Anto Alphonse said both of them were booked under sections 354 for outraging a woman’s modesty and 509 for making gestures or acts intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

“The two men were found involved in the act. While Hasan was found to be the owner of the call centre at Hastsal Road where the video was recorded, Rajesh worked as a peon and pantry boy in the call centre. Both of them were

also present on the spot when the video was being recorded,” the DCP said.

Officials said Hasan had recorded the video, while Rajesh called the women to the call centre.

On Friday afternoon, after the video was circulated on social media, Rajnath Singh tweeted, “I have taken note of a video where a youth has been seen severely beating a woman. I have spoken to the Delhi Police commissioner over the phone and directed him to take necessary action.”

Police said two women, including in the one in the video, had filed three complaints against Tomar between Tuesday and Friday.

On Tuesday, a 22-year-old makeup artist, not the woman in the video, had filed a complaint alleging that Tomar and his father threatened her. Police arrested Tomar, but he was released the next day on bail.

On Thursday, the same woman again approached police and said Tomar had molested and assaulted her, following which another FIR was lodged.

Later, the woman in the video approached police and accused Tomar of rape.

First Published: Sep 16, 2018 03:06 IST