Home / Delhi News / Delhi Police urges Muslims to stay at home on Shab-e-Barat amid Covid-19 lockdown

Delhi Police urges Muslims to stay at home on Shab-e-Barat amid Covid-19 lockdown

delhi Updated: Apr 06, 2020 14:03 IST
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
In its appeal, the police said coronavirus lockdown is in force even on the sacred night of Shab-e-Barat. (Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times/Image for representation )
         

The Delhi Police on Sunday urged Muslims to stay indoors on the upcoming Shab-e-Barat in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Shab-e-Barat, also known as the night of forgiveness, will be observed on April 8.

Members of the Muslim community visit graveyards to remember their relatives who more.

On Twitter, the Delhi Police shared a poster urging people to support them in the fight against Covid-19 by staying indoors.

In its appeal, the police said lockdown is in force even on the sacred night of Shab-e-Barat.

“Don’t misuse it by coming out on motorcycles and creating chaos on the streets of Delhi,” the poster read.

The police also asked for cooperation from religious leaders and RWAs in maintaining the lockdown.

“Unlawful behaviour will not be tolerated. Violators will face stern action. Observe the occasion solemnly,” the poster added.

On March 24, Prime Minister Narendra Modi declared a country-wide lockdown for 21 days to contain the spread of coronavirus.

