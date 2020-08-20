e-paper
Delhi records 1,215 fresh Covid-19 cases, takes tally to 157K

Of the total infections recorded, 1,41,826 people have recovered from the disease at a recuperation rate of 90.13%, the Delhi health bulletin showed. There are 11,271 active cases — 5,707 of these are under home isolation. 

delhi Updated: Aug 20, 2020 21:07 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Arpan Rai
A healthcare worker wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) takes a swab from a migrant worker, who returned to Delhi from his native state, for a rapid antigen test at a bus terminal, amidst the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in New Delhi.
Delhi on Thursday recorded 1,215 new coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases, taking the total infections in the national capital so far to 157,354, with the number of single-day deaths being the highest since August 7 at 22, according to official data.

The death toll mounted to 4,257 on Thursday, a day when official findings of a serological survey in the city showed that about 29% of the total population may have been exposed to the virus, which has claimed at least 790,000 lives globally.

Of the total infections recorded, 1,41,826 people have recovered from the disease at a recuperation rate of 90.13%, the Delhi health bulletin showed. There are 11,271 active cases — 5,707 of these are under home isolation. 

A total of 13,75,193 tests have been conducted so far, with the test-per-million-population figure of 72,378, it added. The positivity rate — the rate of positive cases among the total tests conducted — in the previous 24 hours was 7.14%.

Official data shows that there has been a gradual rise in daily cases in Delhi over the recent weeks. The positivity rate, however, is much lower than the June peaks of about 30%.

Delhi showed an improvement in handling the public health crisis in early July by ramping up testing and its health care infrastructure.

Delhi health minister Satyendar Jain said on Thursday there was a time when the cases in Delhi were increasing by 4,000 daily and the positivity ratio was 30%. “It is also reassuring to see that the positivity rate in Delhi has reduced to nearly 7%, which is much lower than the national average. The situation in Delhi is improving.”

