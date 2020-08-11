e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 11, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi records 8 deaths due to Covid-19, lowest in over 2 months

Delhi records 8 deaths due to Covid-19, lowest in over 2 months

This is the first time in over two months that the daily number of deaths has dropped below 10, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin.

delhi Updated: Aug 11, 2020 18:58 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
New Delhi
Delhi has so far recorded a total of 1,47,391 cases, of which 1,32,384 people have recovered
Delhi has so far recorded a total of 1,47,391 cases, of which 1,32,384 people have recovered(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

The national capital recorded 1,257 fresh coronavirus cases, and eight deaths, the lowest in over two months, in the last 24 hours, authorities said on Tuesday.

This is the first time in over two months that the daily number of deaths has dropped below 10, according to the Delhi government’s health bulletin.  On August 5, Delhi had recorded 11 Covid-19 deaths, indicating a significant improvement in the situation in the city.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

The city has so far recorded a total of 1,47,391 cases, of which 1,32,384 people have recovered, been discharged or have migrated.  There are 10,868 active cases, of which 5,523 are under home isolation.  The death toll due to the disease is 4,139, according to the latest Delhi health department bulletin.

As many as 5,356 RTPCR, CBNAAT and TrueNat tests and 14,084 rapid-antigen tests were conducted. A total of 12,23,845 tests have been conducted till date -- 64,412 tests per million population, it said.

In the last one week, the number of new infections has grown by less than one per cent everyday.

The recovery rate has increased to more than 90 per cent. 

tags
top news
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
Sachin Pilot on big Priyanka Gandhi role in Rajasthan truce deal
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
106 locally made trainer aircraft in India’s Rs 8,700 crore buying blitz
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Pranab Mukherjee’s health has ‘worsened’, on ventilator, says hospital
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
Haven’t demanded any post, says Sachin Pilot on his return to Jaipur
Regular train services to remain suspended till further notice
Regular train services to remain suspended till further notice
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Poet Rahat Indori, who had tested positive for Covid-19, passes away
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Russian Covid vaccine is safe, says Prez Putin; his daughter gets 2 shots
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
Did Ashok Gehot win in the end? Sachin Pilot answers | Rajasthan crisis
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19Bihar ElectionRahul GandhiPM Modi

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In