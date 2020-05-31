Delhi records highest single-day spike of 1,295 Covid-19 cases, tally crosses 19k-mark

delhi

Updated: May 31, 2020 19:11 IST

Delhi on Sunday recorded its highest single-day spike of 1,295 Covid-19 cases, taking its overall count of coronavirus infections to over 19,000.

The total number of Covid-19 patients in the national capital now stand at 19,844.

Delhi has now reported over 1,000 cases of coronavirus disease for four days in a row. On Saturday, 1,163 cases were recorded , on May 29, there was an addition of 1,106 new cases.while on May 28, 1,024 new cases were added.

Of the total 19,844 cases on Sunday, 10,983 were active – those still undergoing treatment for the infection, while 8,478 patients had recovered / discharged.

The city reported 13 more deaths from the disease on Sunday and the cumulative death toll has now risen to 473.

The spike in Covid-19 infections came on a day when the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government sought an immediate assistance of Rs 5,000 crore from the Centre to pay salaries to its employees and meet its expenses, saying its revenues have dried up during the lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the finance portfolio, said during a virtual press conference that he had written to Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman for help, adding that the Delhi government has not received the fund sanctioned to states under the Disaster Relief Fund.

“We reviewed the Delhi government’s revenue and its minimum expenses. We need around Rs 3,500 crore every month just to pay salaries and bear office expenses. In the last two months, GST collection was Rs 500 crore each and combining that with other sources, the government has Rs 1,735 crore,” Sisodia said during a press conference.