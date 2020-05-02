Delhi records highest single-day spike of Covid-19 cases with 384 cases, tally crosses 4,000 mark

delhi

Updated: May 02, 2020 23:49 IST

Delhi recorded a massive spike of 384 Covid-19 cases – the highest so far in a single day - as the national capital’s tally went past the 4,000 mark on Saturday, the state health department said.

Delhi’s tally of Covid-19 cases on Saturday night stood at 4,122 while three more deaths took the number of casualties to 64.

The previous single-day high of 356 new cases was recorded on April 13.

There are 2,802 active cases of Covid-19 while 1,256 have recovered.

Delhi became the third state after Maharashtra and Gujarat with more than 4,000 cases.

Earlier in the afternoon, the Union Health Ministry put India’s Covid-19 cases at 37,776 while the death toll rose to 1,223.

For the third straight day on Saturday, the Delhi health department did not release any data on testing.

On Friday, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal in a digital address to the media said the number of Covid-19 cases in the city was high because his government has scaled up testing for the disease.

He said the government was conducting 2,300 Covid-19 tests per million population, which is higher than the national average of around 500 tests per million.

Over 50,000 tests have been conducted in the city and about 7,000 of them were in the containment zones.