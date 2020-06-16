e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 16, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Delhi News / Delhi records peak power demand of 5,805 MW, season’s highest till now

Delhi records peak power demand of 5,805 MW, season’s highest till now

The peak demand reached 5,805 MW at 11.31 pm on Monday, the highest yet in this season, pipping the previous high of 5,591 MW recorded on June 12.

delhi Updated: Jun 16, 2020 19:32 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
Press Trust of India | Posted by: Shivani Kumar
New Delhi, Delhi
BSES distribution companies (discoms) BRPL and BYPL successfully met peak power demands of 2,635 MW and 1,311 MW, in their respective distribution areas.
BSES distribution companies (discoms) BRPL and BYPL successfully met peak power demands of 2,635 MW and 1,311 MW, in their respective distribution areas. (HT photo)
         

Delhi’s peak power demand was pushed to the season’s highest to 5,805 MW on Monday night, officials of electricity distribution companies said, attributing the rise to greater use of air-conditioning due to sultry weather.

The peak demand reached 5,805 MW at 11.31 pm on Monday, the highest yet in this season, pipping the previous high of 5,591 MW recorded on June 12.

BSES distribution companies (discoms) BRPL and BYPL successfully met peak power demands of 2,635 MW and 1,311 MW, in their respective distribution areas, said a BSES spokesperson.

The Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (TPDDL) met a peak of 1,627 MW, said a spokesperson of the discom.

The sultry weather has led to greater use of air-conditioning which has contributed to the growing demand, the officials said.

Last year, Delhi’s peak power demand was 7,409 MW. After the end of the third phase of the Covid-19-induced lockdown on May 17 and easing of restrictions, Delhi’s peak power demand has started increasing.

Since easing of restrictions on May 18, Delhi’s peak power demand has increased by over 40 per cent, they said.

tags
top news
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
‘Ground-breaking’: Trial shows drug cuts death risk by third in Covid cases
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
China accuses India of starting ‘serious physical conflict’, quiet on details
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
‘Pak should practise good neighbourliness towards us’: India at UNHRC
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Green shoots in economy, 2-wheeler sales at 70% of pre-lockdown numbers: PM
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
Casualties on our side too, says Chinese media on LAC clash with India
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Steve Smith names Pak pacer as ‘most skilful’ bowler he has faced
Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine human trial to begin this week
Imperial College London’s Covid-19 vaccine human trial to begin this week
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
India-China border faceoff: What led to escalation of tensions
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaSatyendar JainPM ModiCovid-19Sushant Singh RajputVivek OberoisensexSaif Ali Khan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

delhi news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In