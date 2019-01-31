Delhi reports over 500 swine flu cases in January, government sets 24x7 helpline

As many as 512 cases of swine flu (H1N1) have been reported from various hospitals in Delhi till January 29, according to the data released by the government. No death has been reported due to the infection in the national capital so far, the data said.

In comparison, only 205 H1N1 cases and two deaths were reported in the entire 2018.

Doctors say that these are the cases that get tested for swine flu and reported. “We saw an increase in the number of people coming in with flu-like symptoms. However, we cannot report them as swine flu cases as we do not test everyone. The test is done only for people with severe symptoms,” said Dr RK Singhal, director of the department of internal medicine at BLK Super Speciality Hospital.

Though government data has not reported any deaths due to H1N1, some city hospitals claim that 11 people died in January.

The government has also assured that oseltamivir (Tamiflu), which is the recommended treatment for swine flu, is available in all government hospitals. Personal protective equipment and N95 masks for hospital employees are also available.

“All hospitals have been directed to make local purchase to ensure continuous supply of medicines and kits,” said a government release. The Delhi government has set up 24x7 helpline numbers 011-22300012, 22307145.

Swine flu is a seasonal viral infection and usually causes fever, cough, sore throat, diarrhoea, and vomiting. Only category C patients who get chest pain, drop in blood pressure, sputum mixed blood and bluish discoloration of nails need to be tested and hospitalised.

This month, the highest number of cases have been reported from Rajasthan — 1,856 cases and 72 deaths till January 27, according to data from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme.

First Published: Jan 31, 2019 09:54 IST