Delhi riots: Death toll up to 38, more than 350 hurt

delhi

Updated: Feb 27, 2020 23:47 IST

On Thursday, the toll of the violence that gripped parts of north east Delhi rose to 38. Almost all of those who were injured and all but one of the dead who have been identified by HT were men.

Of these, 25 persons were brought dead to Guru Teg Bahadur hospital, including four from Al Hind hospital where a mob had held the injured hostage before a midnight intervention by the Delhi high court.

Three of those brought dead were found in drains on Thursday.

Nine persons died at the hospital during treatment. One more person died at Lok Nayak hospital while being treated on Thursday, taking the toll at the hospital to three.

One person had died on Monday at Jag Parvesh Chandra hospital.

Around 350 people have been injured in the violence so far, many sustaining acid and fire burns, blunt injuries from stones and sticks, stab wounds, and bullet wounds.

“When we heard of the violence, we locked ourselves inside two rooms at the rented house we live in Bhagirathi Vihar. The mob first broke down the door of the room where the men were hiding. They first beat up my husband, then found my brother inside the box bed, beat him, and then threw him onto a burning motorcycle,” she said.

Farheen, whose brother Mussharaf was one of those who was brought dead to GTB hospital, narrated the incident.

“Then they came for our room. When we told them it was just women and children, they left. When we tried to leave our hindu neighbours gave us sindoor,” she added.

Among those injured in the violence were journalist Akash Napa, 34, who freelanced for JK 24X7 channel. “I did a Facebook live stream from the Bhajanpura petrol pump that had been burnt. Then I went to see what was going on at Maujpur. I was standing in the middle of the road with a few other men. They started throwing petrol bombs and stones. Then I was hit by a bullet,” he said.

The bullet is lodged close to his spine and the doctors said it is safer to let it remain there.