Delhi riots: Special cell gets time till Sept 17 to file conspiracy charge sheet

delhi

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 22:23 IST

A Delhi court granted time till September 17 to the special cell of the Delhi Police to file the charge sheet in an FIR they have registered to prove the conspiracy behind the riots in north-east Delhi.The court also stated that it was satisfied with the investigation so far. The special cell had named 10 people, including students, social activists and a local ward councillor, as the main accused persons in the case.

Some of them are Ishrat Jahan, Khalid Saifi, Safoora Zargar, Gufisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, Asif Iqbal Tanha, Shafa ur Rehman and Tahir Hussain who have been arrested under the Unlawful Activity Prevention Act (UAPA) and are currently lodged in jail.

The police, in the FIR, had also named former JNU student Umar Khalid. However, he has not been arrested till now and Khalid has denied all charges.

Additional sessions judge Amitabh Rawat said the investigation is still going on regarding the conspiracy which is “deep-rooted, large scale, and multilayered” and all the different aspects pertaining to different accused persons, including their links, are being investigated.

The police had approached the court seeking time till September 17, saying they would require more time to file the charge sheet. Earlier, on June 17, the court had granted them two months to file the charge sheet.

While in general cases, the charge sheet is filed within 90 days, in cases related to UAPA, the final report can be filed within 180 days of the arrest of the accused, subject to the permission of the court.

According to the special cell submissions in the court, Khalid along with the accused had hatched a conspiracy to orchestrate riots just before the visit of the US President Donald Trump on February 24-25. Besides the case by the special cell, the crime branch and the local police have already filed nearly 100 charge sheets in connection with the February riots that left 53 dead and scores injured.

On Thursday, while granting time, the court said compelling reasons with respect to each of the 10 accused has been borne out from the application and records. The judge said a number of witnesses have been examined and even statement of witnesses, including protected ones, have been recorded which points to a conspiracy.

“The role of different organisations, involving different accused persons and groups, is being investigated. The role of other persons, having links to accused persons, who may be involved in the conspiracy has also come out during the investigation. The huge electronic data and evidence is being examined. The money trail/suspicious funding for riots is also being investigated,” the judge said.

“The new facts that have emerged during the investigation have to be confronted. The different dimension of conspiracy including different organizations, Whatsapp groups and different accused persons and their inter-linkages along with the electronic records among other things are being investigated,” the judge said.

