Delhi’s chemical traders demand water, power in Narela

Almost a month after they wrapped up their businesses from the busy Tilak Bazar in the Walled City, Delhi’s chemical traders say they are uncertain about their future.

They say there is no clarity on when the Integrated Freight Complex, where they were allotted plots by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), will get essential services.

“Since January 1, on Delhi High Court’s order, we have shut our shops in the Walled City. While the construction work on our shop-cum-godowns is going on in IFC Narela, we don’t have essential services like electricity and water there. And there is no clarity on when these will be provided,” said Pradeep Gupta, president of the Chemical Traders Association.

The land-owning agency has allotted close to 600 plots to chemical traders at IFC Narela in a phased manner since 2000. But shifting the traders has been a challenge for the DDA and the municipal corporation.

But last year, the high court had ordered the traders to shift to the site allotted to them. “We had no choice but to shift to the new site. But our main problem is that we are yet to get electricity and water connection,” said Gupta.

Even in the construction work, they are facing a lot of difficulty due to lack of availability of water. In Narela, water is a serious concern and even DDA is exploring ways get more water to ensure regular supply to the shops.

DDA officials say that they are aware of the problems at the IFC Narela.

“We have held meetings with the power distribution company and the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) in this regard. In the last meeting, I was assured that the discom will start providing electricity connections from February 15. As for water people, DJB has sanctioned a separate scheme for laying water pipelines, etc. The scheme is being implemented and should be completed in a month or two. For the construction work, they will have to make their own arrangements. I will visit the area to assess the situation,” said Tarun Kapoor, DDA vice-chairman.

Traders say that even if their buildings are ready, safety is a serious issue in the area.

“The streetlights do not work. How do they expect us to do business from there?” said Gupta.

A senior DDA official said, “The streetlights have been installed, but the fittings have been removed temporarily. There have been several incidents in the past where the streetlights were stolen. These will be made operational once people start shifting there.”

