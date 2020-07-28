Delhi ties up with US Embassy to train English teachers in govt schools

delhi

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 23:16 IST

To enhance training of government school teachers, the Delhi government has launched a professional development programme for English teachers in a tie-up with the Regional English Language Office (RELO), US Embassy India. As part of the programme, around 550 teachers will be offered an eight-week online course, the government said on Tuesday.

“About 550 teachers of the Delhi government schools will join the prestigious eight-week online Professional Development for English Teachers (PDET), conducted jointly by the Delhi government and the US Embassy,” the government statement said.

The programme is an asynchronous course designed for English teachers to enhance their skills in teaching -- whether they are freshers or experienced. While this programme is for 550 middle and secondary grade teachers, the government said it is also exploring the option to have similar courses for primary level teachers.

While launching the programme, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia said the course “provides practical ideas for the English language classroom”.

“The course emphasis on scaffolding students, critical thinking and use of techniques such as storytelling, drama, games and music will not only enhance children’s ability to learn a new language but also raise their confidence,” he said.

“In the last four years, we have worked on both fronts -- learning opportunities for students and capacity building for teachers. While we have engaged renowned agencies to conduct Spoken English classes for students which benefitted nearly 65,000 children, we believe that giving new opportunities to our teachers to acquire global perspective and skills to teach English is a more sustainable approach,” the education minister said.