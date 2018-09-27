Delhi tourism takes to social media to engage with public

“Fluttering prayer strips, solid perfumes, Tibetan crafts and a slew of sumptuous treats, Majnu ka Tilla is a world in itself,” reads a post about a famous city locality better known as “Little Tibet”, on Delhi Tourism department’s Facebook page.

With posts like these and many others, interactive quizzes and information about events—ongoing and upcoming — Delhi tourism is making all efforts through its social media campaign to engage residents and travellers with lesser known places of attraction in the national capital.

The effort has, so far, doubled the social media traction, which was invisible until six months ago.

Officials said the traction improved after they started putting out information about lesser known places of attraction. They said the idea was to let Delhi residents know about these “hidden gems” in their city.

“The traction is generated through regular posts and engagement with the community. Even, Incredible India, the country’s official tourism handle, and other handles from tourism industry frequently likes our posts,” an official of the tourism department said

The Twitter handle and Facebook page of the department also shared information about Paryatan Parv, a tourism festival organised by the Delhi government.

The posts about food and famous eating joints in Delhi are the most popular.

“The soft blueberry peaks give way to the beautiful consistency of the cheesecake and end with a crusty base. Truly, blueberry cheesecake is a one of a kind meetha (sweet) to try in Delhi,” reads another Delhi tourism post on Twitter.

The engagement has also improved with the department conducting quizzes on the social media pages. Questions test people on their knowledge about landmarks and sculptures across the city. “A wholesome treat in itself, the golden hues and the crusty relish of Kachori is known to one and all. Tell us all about your favourite kachori place in Delhi in the comment section below,” reads a quiz post.

Delhi Tourism minister Manish Sisodia said unfortunately, residents are unaware of the lesser known places in Delhi.

“What better way than to use social media to reach out to tourists and residents? We are focussing on highlighting a range of places, cuisines and cultural practices that will help people experience the city than simply visit touristic sites for selfies, “ the minister said.

First Published: Sep 27, 2018 02:29 IST