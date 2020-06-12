Delhi: Traffic congestion outside Azadpur wholesale market; social distancing norms flouted

delhi

Updated: Jun 12, 2020 10:06 IST

Scores of people arrived at the wholesale fruit and vegetable market in Azadpur here on Friday to make purchases amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The buyers and vendors present in the market were seen wearing masks but were found flouting social distancing norm.

Not only in the market, the road outside the market area was also jammed because of the huge number of vehicles in the morning today.

According to the state health department, the national capital till Thursday recorded 32,810 cases of Covid-19, out of which 19581 are active. Out of the total, 12245 have been cured and 984 have died.