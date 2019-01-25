Delhi traffic cop sings patriotic songs, urges people to follow rules

The Delhi traffic police has been coming up with new and innovative ways to get residents and motorists to follow traffic rules. On Thursday, an assistant sub-inspector of the traffic unit was seen belting out patriotic songs to urge commuters to stay safe.

With microphone in hand, ASI Vikas Kumar from the Dwarka traffic circle, broke out into a rendition of ‘saare jahaan se achcha’, while keeping rhythm with his fingers on a box. His message was simple, “be safe for our nation and our families”.

The efforts of the policeman assume significance, especially since every day, at least four persons die in road accidents in Delhi, according to police data. Last year, 1,604 persons died in 1,562 accidents across the city.

Just two days ahead of Republic Day, Kumar, in a video, can be seen sitting in a police control room van to send out the message of road safety.

The video of the talented cop has been doing the rounds of Twitter and Facebook, garnering praises from hundreds of people.

“We should all be safe on roads, if not for us, then for our families and for our country. We will be able to do something for our nation only if are safe. So follow traffic rules and do not risk your life or the lives of others,” Kumar said.

In the video, Kumar is seen asking commuters to reach home safe and to, “sing songs of national pride with their families on Republic Day”.

After the video garnered such a great response on social media, Kumar said his only motive was to get people to follow all traffic rules.

“We are available on roads, at people’s service every day. But beyond a point, each person’s safety is in his/her own hands,” he said.

Joint commissioner of police (traffic) Alok Kumar said the department has been coming up with innovative methods to impart road safety messages among drivers. Recently, the department had also gotten traffic personnel to dress up as Yamraj (the god of death), on busy intersections informing people to follow traffic rules and stay safe.

“We encourage personnel to come forward and give their personal touch while getting the work done. Such methods often work better than punishments and fines in getting drivers to follow rules,” Alok Kumar maintained.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 10:03 IST