Delhi wakes up to foggy morning, ‘severe’ air quality on Tuesday; but rain brings hope

Delhi woke up to a cloudy and foggy morning on Tuesday with air pollution levels back in the ‘severe’ level, officials said, after it had improved to ‘very poor’ levels on Monday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) value was 403 at 10am. The AQI value of Delhi had been hovering between 401 and 423 since November 9 but on Monday it improved to 399 at 4pm. On a scale of 0-500, an AQI value between 401 and 500 is considered to be severe. A value between 301 and 400 is very poor.

The pollution level is still high and refusing to come down because the wind speed is nearly zero and the relative humidity is very high. It has also resulted in a fog and the visibility around 8:30am in Delhi was 700m. A visibility below 1000 m is considered as fog.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast that Delhi could receive light rain towards the evening on Tuesday and Wednesday because of a western disturbance. The department’s Lodhi Road station received traces of rain in the morning. Some areas also received a light drizzle .

The night temperature, which had dropped to 10.5 degrees Celsius last week, has shot up to 14.2 degrees because of the cloudy sky.

Pollution levels are also expected to go down but would remain in the very poor levels till Wednesday.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 11:53 IST