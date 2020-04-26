Delivery boy arrested for stealing mobile, laptop from advocate’s house

delhi

Updated: Apr 26, 2020 23:11 IST

A 21-year-old delivery agent with a food delivery app first offered a lift to a stranded advocate during the lockdown, won his trust and then stole cash, a laptop and a mobile phone from his home in south Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, the police said on Sunday, after arresting the suspect.

The suspect, Tushar Sansanwal, is a resident of Katwariya Sarai and was associated with the food delivery app as a rider.

Earlier this month, Sansanwal had come across an advocate returning from Saket Court. “The advocate was stranded on the road without any transport, when he spotted Sansanwal riding a scooter. Since Sansanwal had a permit to ply on the road, he offered to drop the advocate back to his home in Malviya Nagar,” said a senior investigator.

When they reached the advocate’s home in Malviya Nagar, the delivery agent shared his phone number with the lawyer and offered to help him if he needed anything during the lockdown. “Over the next few days, the delivery agent received multiple calls from the advocate and went to deliver several household commodities to his home,” said Atul Kumar Thakur, deputy commissioner of police (South).

During one such visit on April 18, Sansanwal requested the advocate for a glass of water. “As the advocate went into the kitchen to get water, Sansanwal escaped with the man’s laptop, mobile phone and Rs 500 cash,” said the DCP.

The advocate, after finding his belongings missing, contacted the police who registered a case and began tracking Sansanwal using his phone number. The suspect was finally caught on Saturday, based on his phone location.

Police said the stolen mobile phone and laptop have been recovered and Sansanwal sent to judicial custody.

“His brother too has a robbery case against him,” said another officer.