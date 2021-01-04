e-paper
Dense fog envelopes Delhi today, affects visibility

Dense fog envelopes Delhi today, affects visibility

At 8.30am, the visibility at Safdarjung observatory was 500 metres and at Palam, it was 200 metres

delhi Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 09:50 IST
HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Representational image.(Biplov Bhuyan/HT PHOTO)
         

There was dense fog at Palam with visibility under 50 metres, while the visibility at Safdarjung was around 150 metres till 7am. By 8.30am visibility had improved marginally, officials said.

At 8.30am, the visibility at Safdarjung observatory was 500 metres and at Palam, it was 200 metres.

Delhi’s minimum temperature recorded on Monday was 11.4 degrees Celsius.

India Meteorological Department scientists said that the increase in moisture and cold were favourable conditions for the development of fog.

Air quality has improved after the rain in many parts of northwest India. Delhi has an AQI of 162 in “moderate” category. The AQI was in “severe” category on Saturday.

