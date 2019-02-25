Directorate of Education seeks action against Shahdara school for violating rules

The Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE) on Saturday sought action against the administration of one of its schools in east Delhi’s Shahadra for violating several rules.

The school, Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya (Babu Ram) Bholanath Nagar, was recently inspected by DoE officials. As per the inspection report signed by the DoE director Sanjay Goel, the school was found to be in a “bad shape”.

“The walls in the classrooms and verandas had red stains caused by betel spitting, some toilets at the school had no doors, no books were issued from the library since September last year... and the swimming coach was found using a swimming pool complex present at the school for personal interest,” it read.

The school has “east Delhi swimming club complex” at its premises. “On both sides of the entrance, two huge boards of the eighth east Delhi swimming championship greeted the entrants. However, the pool was dry and the swimming coach was not found at the complex,” the report said.

“A room at the complex has been converted into a bed room by placing some twenty mattress one over the other and covering them with a blanket. There are pillows over it. Nobody is ready to claim this bedroom. Two of the rooms have been converted into full fledged kitchens,” the report added.

The DoE has instructed the Deputy Director Education DDE (Inspection) to issue show cause notices to the zonal officers, head of the school, vice principal and sanitation vendor of the school. The DDE (sports) have been instructed to file an FIR against the swimming coach for “misusing” government property.

Officials at the school could not be reached for a comment.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 02:02 IST