DMRC introduces smart card with auto top-up facility

delhi

Updated: Aug 19, 2020 13:52 IST

In a bid to promote cashless transactions and ensure contactless travel especially during the Covid-19 pandemic, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to switch to new smart cards with automatic top-up facility. The cards will be available to commuters once the Metro gets a go-ahead to resume its train operations.

According to senior Metro officials, the smart cards will automatically be recharged at the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) entry gates with ₹200 whenever the balance reduces to under ₹100.

For this, the DMRC has tied up with Autope, a payment solution firm, which will issue these smart cards.

To avail the facilities, Metro users will have to download the Autope mobile application. They will have to register and link their bank / credit card / UPI account with the smart card. A DMRC official said that a nominal amount will be charged as a convenience fee from the customer for each transaction. Autope will auto-debit the topped up amount from the customer’s linked account the next working day.

Mangu Singh, managing director, DMRC, said, “This initiative is in line with DMRC’s commitment towards supporting the digital drive to promote cashless transactions among Delhi Metro’s commuters. This new feature empowers a commuter to get his/her smart card auto topped up at AFC Gates across the network which will help him/her travel seamlessly without worrying about top ups from time to time”.

Anuj Dayal, executive director, corporate communications, DMRC, said that existing Metro smart card users can also avail the facility. “Those who have Metro smart cards will have to visit the customer care centre of any of the Metro stations three days after registering on the mobile application. They can get their smart cards activated for this facility as a one-time exercise.” The facility will be available from the day Metro operations resume.

Anurag Bajpai and Pankaj Gambhir, founders of Autope, said, “The current Covid-19 situation has highlighted importance of contactless services and we remain committed to offering a full-scale and smart and hassle-free platform supported by innovative and scalable technology solutions to all our clients.”