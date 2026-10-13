Coke, Sprite and seafood: 101-year-old man shares how he maintains his health despite his unusual diet

A 101-year-old man in China has caught the internet’s attention for his unusual diet, which includes large amounts of Coca-Cola and Sprite, along with seafood, pork and sweet fruits. The man believes he is in good health for his age. (Representational image generated using AI)

According to a report by the South China Morning Post, Lu Shizeng, a great-grandfather from Zhejiang province in eastern China, has little interest in following the health-conscious habits embraced by many younger people in China. Instead, he prioritises eating well, maintaining a regular routine and enjoying his favourite foods.

Lu lives in the countryside and takes a rickshaw to the local market every five days to buy fresh seafood, including fish, shrimp and crabs, as well as pork and vegetables. Until last year, he reportedly rode his own tricycle to town. However, after a fall, his family stopped him from riding it again.

Following the incident, his two sons, one of whom lives in Beijing while the other runs a nearby factory, hired a nanny to look after him. His caregiver said that the 101-year-old spends much of his savings on food and has a hearty appetite.

The nanny said that Lu can finish half a bowl of rice and an entire plate of crabs in one meal. He also stocks up on Coca-Cola and Sprite, with a particular preference for chilled Sprite mixed with a few drops of white wine. His favourite fruits include watermelon, pears and mandarins.

Lu’s daily routine Apart from his unusual food preferences, Lu follows a consistent daily schedule. According to SCMP, he finishes dinner at around 5 pm and goes to bed at approximately 8 pm. He usually wakes up at 4 am but spends another two hours stretching leisurely in bed before getting up at 6 am. He also takes a nap around noon every day.

Lu believes he is in good health for his age. He said that he rarely catches a cold, has relatively low blood pressure and can recall memories from his youth clearly. “Some elderly people may have a stroke after a fall, but I’m totally fine. I can also remember things from my youth quite well,” he said.

Lu also said that he is satisfied with the monthly old-age allowance he receives. In Zhejiang province, centenarians receive 800 yuan (approximately ₹11,000) a month, while people aged between 90 and 99 receive 100 yuan (around ₹1400).

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Internet reacts to Lu’s longevity Lu’s lifestyle has sparked curious reactions online, with many users commenting on his love for sugary drinks despite his advanced age.

“Living to 101 while drinking Coke – some experts might be unhappy now,” one user said.

“A good mood and a regular sleep schedule are the most important reasons behind his longevity,” commented another.

“Some people are born this way. Their lifestyle is only a minor factor in their longevity, which is something that more than 99.9 per cent of people can only dream of,” said a third user.